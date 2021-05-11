Caution kills corona

The government has taken the right decision to impose a lockdown in the country for a few days to contain the spread of the virus. For many people, this decision is a tough one. It is true that Eid should be celebrate with enthusiasm. However, we cannot ignore the dangers of the virus. There is no harm in staying at home on Eid. People should cooperate with the government and follow SOPs.

Also, people who are above 40 must get themselves vaccinated and shouldn’t pay attention to conspiracy theories. As of now, observing precautionary measures and getting vaccinated can help us fight against the virus in an efficient manner.

Rahim Baloch

Turbat