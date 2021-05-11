50 prisoners freed after AAKF pays their fine

LAHORE:A major relief has been given to prisoners ahead of Eid and a welfare organisation has paid millions of rupees as fine due on them.

Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation has deposited dues of more than 50 inmates in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore and Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after which they have been released before Eid. They were behind the bar after completion of their sentence only due to non-payment of fines for or Diat for various crimes but now they got the opportunity to breathe in the open air. The released prisoners are from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujarat and other cities who have prayed their gratitude for Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation on this act of kindness. Talking in this regard, Head of the AAK Foundation, Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, said the release of these prisoners has been done on the basis of purely humanitarian basis so that those who endure the hardships of incarceration due to financial constraints can get rid of it. Abdul Aleem Khan said hatred should be for crime and citizens imprisoned in any compulsion or helplessness should be helped out. He said the foundation was working on various projects for the welfare of prisoners in different jails but now going a step further, the jail authorities have provided relief to the inmates from different cities with their dues.