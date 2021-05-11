Model bazaars deliver Rs1m edibles to senior citizens at home

LAHORE:Model bazaars established by the Punjab industry department successfully delivered more than 3,400 home delivery orders of perishable items worth more than Rs1 million to registered senior citizens during Ramazan.

The service was initiated by the Model bazaars authority on the instructions of the secretary industry Punjab Wasif Khurshid in order to keep the elderly people protected from the pandemic.

The free home delivery within a radius of three kilometers of the model bazaar was provided while the camps were set up during the month of Ramazan in these bazaars for registration of the senior citizens.

According to a spokesperson for Model Bazaar Authority, more than 1,500 senior citizens got themselves registered with the Authority for the service of home delivery of fruits, vegetables, meat and the other perishables. The highest number of 480 senior citizens was registered from Township, followed by Sher Shah of 310, China Scheme 270 and 68 persons were registered in Sabzazar.