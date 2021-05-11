Portuguese policemen jailed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lisbon: Three Portuguese immigration officers were sentenced on Monday to prison for killing a Ukrainian man detained at Lisbon airport after he tried to enter the country without a valid visa last year. "Ihor Homeniuk’s death was a direct consequence of the behaviour of the defendants whose duty was to act otherwise," Judge Rui Coelho said as he read out the verdict, the Lusa news agency reported.