Veteran actress Talat Siddiqui laid to rest in Lahore

LAHORE: Former veteran actress Talat Siddiqui, who passed away at the age of 82 years after protracted illness in Lahore late Saturday night, was laid to rest. Talat Siddiqui became a household name through her work on radio before she moved towards the cinema. Known for hits Dilnasheen, Kaliya and Haider Sultan, the veteran actor had bid adieu to the film industry 30 years ago. She was the mother of actor Arifa Siddiqui and aunt of singer Fariha Pervez. Meanwhile, wife of renowned folk singer Arif Lohar has passed away. She caught fever and was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore. She was shifted to ventilator due to deteriorated health condition but she breathed her last.