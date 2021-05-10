Shazia Ishaq becomes first female ASP from Chitral

CHITRAL: Shazia Ishaq, from Boni town of Chitral, became the first female ASP from the Malakand division after clearing the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations.

In regard to her achievement, Shazia said hard work is never in vain and that she wishes to become a beacon of hope to the women of Chitral.

She added that women too, like men, can gain prominence in any field they desire if given the opportunity. Shazia further asserted that perseverance, dedication and steadfast commitment to one’s goals can pay dividends in achieving one’s goal.

She had applied for the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and had sat for CSS 2020 examinations. Shazia received her primary education in Upper Chitral and then transitioned to Islamia College Peshawar for higher education.

On Thursday, the Federal Public Service Commission announced the results of the written examinations of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2020. According to the statistics issued by the FPSC, 1.9 percent of candidates were successful. Out of a total of 18,553 candidates who sat the exams, 376 passed. Whereas 364 Candidates finally qualified after Viva Voce.Successful candidates include 226 male and 138 female candidates.