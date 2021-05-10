Four candidates, including a female, from Upper Chitral qualify CSS

CHITRAL: Four candidates including a female from the newly created district of Upper Chitral passed the Central Superior Service (CSS) examination with flying colours according to the results announced recently.

According to the notification, 221 candidates of the 364 have been declared successful and been allocated different service groups in BPS-17. The successful candidates from Chitral include Shazia Ishaq of Junali Koch Mastuj, (PSP), Imranul Haq of Istaru Torkhow (PAS), Saleemullah Khan Ayubi of Kosht Mulkhow, (PAAS), and Majeedullah of Oveer Mulkhow (FSP).

All of them belong to Upper Chitral, which was carved out of Chitral district. The second district in Chitral is now called Lower Chitral. Imranul Haq secured first position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shazia Ishaq has become the first woman police officer in the whole of Malakand division, which has eight districts.

Daughter of a retired junior commissioned officer of the Pakistan Army, Shazia Ishaq had earned a BS degree in political science from the Islamia College University, Peshawar in 2018.