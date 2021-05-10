Sicilian judge killed by mafia takes step to sainthood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rome: An Italian judge murdered by the mafia in Sicily took a step towards sainthood on Sunday, almost three decades after being declared a martyr by pope John Paul II. Rosario Livatino was beatified during a mass in the cathedral in Agrigento, the Sicilian town near where he was gunned down aged 38 on September 21, 1990.