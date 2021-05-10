Parents welcome 20pc waiver in school fees

Islamabad: Parents of the students studying in the private educational institutions have welcomed the decision of the government of bounding private educational institutions in the federal capital to provide 20 per cent discount in the fee charges back from April till reopening of schools and demanded implementation of the decision in true letter and spirit.

The decision of 20 per cent reduction in the fee of private educational institutions charging fee above Rs8,000 was announced by the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood recently in response to the demand of parents.

The decision of 20 per cent fee waiver is a right and justified move since the classes were being digitally conducted for a short time period.

“My son is attending two hours class during which I assist and teach him more than the teacher, bought laptop and pay internet charges,” Ejaz Rehman, a parent of a child studying in one of the leading private school said.

Talking to this agency, he said, “Since my child has been studying online, the school is not bearing any expenditures of my child like electricity, usage of resource materials (purchased by parents), extra activities, library and computer usage etc. so paying full fee charges is unjustifiable.”