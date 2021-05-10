No rainfall on Eid days

Islamabad: The weathermen have forecast partly cloudy yet very warm Eid days in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas this time around.

It, however, ruled out the possibility of rainfall during the three days post-Ramazan festival.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on May 12 (Ramazan 29) to decide about the start of the Eidul Fitr festival by recording the testimonies of the sighting of Shawwal moon.

The Met Office has already ruled out the possibility of the moon sighting on May 12 saying the moon's birth will take place after 12am on that day.

According to the Met Office, it will be very warm in Islamabad in the daytime and partly cloudy at night on May 20 with no probability of precipitation. The minimum and maximum temperature is likely to be 23 degree Centigrade and 37 degree Centigrade. The weather will be cloudy and very warm in the daytime and cloudy in the night time on May 21 and 22.