Another defeat

The PTI recently lost in Khushab. The PP-84 by-election was won by the PML-N. This is the moment for the PTI to do some serious introspection. The by-election defeat was a bitter pill for the PTI leadership to swallow. The party has been ruling in power for close to three years and has failed to fix the country’s basic issues. For many people, Imran Khan was their only hope. He, unfortunately, has broken their dreams. So far, he has only blamed the opposition for every failure.

Party leaders must evaluate their performance and analyse the areas where they have faltered. In case the party didn’t take notice of its diminishing popularity, it will not be able to put up a great fight in the 2023 elections.

Shabir Jamali

Nawabshah