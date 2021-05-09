close
Sun May 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
Pr
May 9, 2021

Condolences

National

P
Pr
May 9, 2021

LAHORE: A condolence reference for Indian writer Musharraf Alam Zoqi and his wife Tabassum Fatima was organised at the Model Town Park here . The reference was chaired by known writer and critic Mustansar Hussain Tarar. Shaheen Rizvi, Ashraf Rizvi, Tariq Aziz, Rana Usman, Malik Sarfraz, Dr Naseem Chaudhry, Mohsin, Ayesha, Zulqarnain, Yousaf Khan, Fahd Ayub, Tahir Hafiz and others attended the reference. The participants shed light on Zoqi’s novel Poke Mon Ki Dunya, Bayan, Nala-e-Shabgeer, Marg-e-Amboh, Murda Khane Main Aurat, Adabi Script, Professor Es Ki Ajab Dastaan and Aik Suragh Rasan Ki Diary.

Latest News

More From Pakistan