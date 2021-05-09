Condolences

LAHORE: A condolence reference for Indian writer Musharraf Alam Zoqi and his wife Tabassum Fatima was organised at the Model Town Park here . The reference was chaired by known writer and critic Mustansar Hussain Tarar. Shaheen Rizvi, Ashraf Rizvi, Tariq Aziz, Rana Usman, Malik Sarfraz, Dr Naseem Chaudhry, Mohsin, Ayesha, Zulqarnain, Yousaf Khan, Fahd Ayub, Tahir Hafiz and others attended the reference. The participants shed light on Zoqi’s novel Poke Mon Ki Dunya, Bayan, Nala-e-Shabgeer, Marg-e-Amboh, Murda Khane Main Aurat, Adabi Script, Professor Es Ki Ajab Dastaan and Aik Suragh Rasan Ki Diary.