British-Pakistani elected councilor in UK

WIGAN: British-Pakistani Nazia Rehman, cabinet member for Finance, Resources and Transformation in Wigan has won her seat in Tyldesley for the second time in elections held on May 6, says a statement.

Wigan is a large town in Greater Manchester, England.

After the results were announces she tweeted: “I am honoured and privileged to be re-elected by the great people of Tyldesley. Thank you for putting your trust and faith in me to represent you on Wigan council. I pledge to you that I will serve everyone in Tyldesley with the best of my abilities and dedication.”

Wigan council is the second largest council of greater Manchester and has 75 councillors altogether.