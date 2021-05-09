Wanted member of criminal gang arrested

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested a wanted member of a criminal gang who held and recovered cash, mobile phone and weapons from him, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to the details, DIG (Operations) Islamabad police, Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has categorically directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city against criminals.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA also including ASI Haider Ali Shah and others nabbed wanted member of a criminal gang, identified as Mohsin Iqbal s/o Muhammad Iqbal resident of Fazia Rawalpindi. Police team also recovered cash, mobile phones and weapons along with ammunition from him.

Separate cases have been registered against them at Koral police stations and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and to ensure safety and security of the citizens.