Traders allowed to feed birds, animals during lockdown

Rawalpindi : The local administration, Rawalpindi has allowed traders of fancy birds and animals to feed them during the lockdown. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Saturday issued a notification in this regard.

“On the request of Assistant Director Wildlife Department and Pet/Fancy Bird Shops Association permission is hereby granted to Pet/Fancy Shops for the purpose of feeding, watering, and cleaning of pets and fancy birds during the lockdown days (8-05-21 to 16-05-21)as per the following time schedule. In the morning the owners can feed and water animals from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and in the evening from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on daily basis,” the notification read.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Capt (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ that he has issued a notification to feed, water, and cleaning of pet/fancy birds in shops during lockdown days. I have granted permission because pet animals and birds were dying with starvation. The shopkeepers could feed and water them in morning and evening time, he said.

According to Wildlife Department, there are a total 1,237 pet/fancy bird shops in different areas in the city. The Alam Khan Road in Rawalpindi, which once echoed with the sounds of chirping birds, barking dogs and purring cats, fell silent after the government imposed a general lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak last year.

The senior representatives of Pet/Fancy Bird Shops Association said that last time dozens of birds and pet animals died due to starvation and dehydration. We are thankful to the local administration, Rawalpindi which allowed us to feed and water pet/fancy birds in this hot weather, they said.