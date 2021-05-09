Orange Train, Metro, Speedo bus services closed

LAHORE : Fearing a huge revenue deficit, the Orange Line Train, Metro and Speedo Bus service have been closed immediately. Metro Bus, Orange Line Train and Speedo Bus service will remain closed till May 16.

According to the details, the recent notification of the Punjab government did not call for closure of intra-transport, however, the Punjab Mass Transit Authority has closed all the three services due to severe shortage of passengers after COVID lockdown. All buses have been parked in the depot while the Orange Line Trains have been parked in the yard.