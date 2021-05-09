There is a large number of people who haven’t received the first jab of the vaccine – even though they are eligible for the vaccine provided by the government. Vaccine hesitancy is concerning. However, what is even more troubling is the fact that the government hasn’t taken any steps to create awareness among people and encourage them to get vaccinated. The authorities should carry out door-to-door campaigns to educate people about the dangers of the virus and the importance of getting vaccinated. India’s Covid-19 crisis should be a wake-up for our people.

There is no doubt that the government has managed the vaccination drive quite well. All vaccination centres are well-equipped. The novel coronavirus is a lethal virus. We should listen to medical experts and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Bilal Ahmed

Lahore