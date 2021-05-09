Previously, state-run education institutions would hire teachers who had completed teacher training programmes. Now, for the posts of primary school teacher (PST) and junior elementary school teacher (JEST), there is no such requirement. If the authorities want to uplift the education sector, they should hire well-trained teachers.

Those who have passed the test and who haven’t completed their training should be asked to take admission in a two-year-long training programme. This training helps teachers to understand a child’s needs. Every child is different, and it is extremely important for our teachers to use different teaching methods to ensure that each child is able to understand new concepts.

M Sikandar Abbasi

Sukkur