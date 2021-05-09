Soldier wounded in terrorists firing from Afghan border

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was injured when terrorists inside Afghanistan shot across the international border on a military post in Bajaur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.
“Terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire across international border on a military post in Bajaur District. Own troops responded promptly. During exchange of fire a soldier got injured,” the ISPR said.
It added: “Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.”