Saudi Arabia, Pakistan vow to further deepen, diversify ties

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed several agreements on Saturday and vowed to “further strengthen, deepen and diversify the existing bilateral political, economic, trade, defence and security ties”.

On his visit to the kingdom, Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a warm welcome by Saudi officials in Jeddah. He was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the airport, before holding talks with Saudi officials at Jeddah’s Al-Salam Palace.

“They affirmed the depth of relations between the two brotherly countries and underscored the importance of expanding and intensifying aspects of bilateral cooperation and coordination,” a Saudi statement said.

“The two sides stressed the need for concerted efforts by the Islamic world to confront extremism and violence, and reject sectarianism,” the Saudi statement said.

The official Saudi Press Agency said the two sides signed agreements addressing the treatment of criminals, and crime. They also agreed two memorandums of understanding on combating drug trafficking, and on financing energy, water and infrastructure projects.

The two countries also agreed to establish a Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC). “During the meeting, it was agreed to further strengthen, deepen and diversify the existing bilateral political, economic, trade, defence and security ties,” a Pakistani statement said.

“The talks were marked by exceptional cordiality and a commitment to fortify the upward trajectory in the bilateral relationship,” it added.

Pakistan has close links with Saudi Arabia, with more than 2.5 million of its nationals living and working in the kingdom, but it also maintains close ties with Iran and represents Tehran’s consular interests in the United States.

His visit to Jeddah comes as Saudi Arabia and Iran hold secret talks in Iraq, the first significant effort to defuse tensions since the regional powers cut ties in 2016 after Iranian protesters, infuriated over the kingdom’s execution of a Shiite cleric, attacked Saudi diplomatic missions.

“The prime minister of Pakistan’s visit to Saudi Arabia is an important milestone in bilateral relations,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan tweeted Saturday.

“The kingdom is keen to further strengthen relations between the brotherly countries as well as enable broader economic cooperation.”