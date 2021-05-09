Franchises apply for UAE visa for local players, staff

LAHORE: All six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 have applied for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visas for their local players as well as supporting staff.

According to sources, franchises submitted visa applications after it was decided by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the remaining 20 matches of PSL 6 would be shifted to the UAE as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the country.

The visa applications have been submitted in order to get visas in time as Eid Holidays are just around the corner.

It must be noted here that the remaining PSL 6 was scheduled in Karachi from June 1 to 20 with players undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine from May 22. But National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) asked PCB to shift the tournament to the UAE because of Covid-19 surge in the country.