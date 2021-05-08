14 more COVID-19 patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Some 14 more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 931 in the district and 113 people had tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

He said 703 people were tested for coronavirus in public and private hospitals during the same period.

He said so far 16,410 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,232. He said 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 214 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 93 at DHQ hospital and 78 were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Moreover 1,355 patients have quarantined themselves at homes.

51 more shopping malls sealed over COVID-10 norms violations: Authorities sealed 51 more shopping malls and seven restaurants over violation of coronavirus SOPs on Friday.