Sat May 08, 2021
May 8, 2021

Physical remand of Javed Latif extended

May 8, 2021

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Friday extended by three days the physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif, an accused of defaming state institutions and inciting people against the state. The police produced Javed before the court of a judicial magistrate and sought extension in his physical remand to carry out further investigations.

