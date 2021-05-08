Physical remand of Javed Latif extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A magisterial court on Friday extended by three days the physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif, an accused of defaming state institutions and inciting people against the state. The police produced Javed before the court of a judicial magistrate and sought extension in his physical remand to carry out further investigations.