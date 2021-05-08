close
Sat May 08, 2021
May 8, 2021

Soldier injured in Afghan cross border firing

May 8, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire across international border on a military post in Bajaur District, says ISPR. Pakistan troops responded promptly. During exchange of fire a soldier got injured. Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.

