Murder accused arrested

PESHAWAR: The local police have arrested the alleged killer of five people over a land dispute in Sarband, officials said on Friday.
Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Waqar Ahmad told a press conference that the accused Makharif Shah escaped after killing his uncle, aunt and three cousins including two women in February. The officials said police conducted raids and used technology to arrest the accused who was planning to escape to Afghanistan.