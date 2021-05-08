APNS announces Eid holidays

KARACHI: Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, has announced that the member publications of the APNS will observe two closed holidays on account of Eid-ul-Fitr as per following :

In case the Eid falls on Thursday, May 13, 2021:

There will be no morning newspapers on Friday, May 14, 2021 and Saturday, May 15, 2021 whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Thursday, May 13, 2021 and Friday, May 14, 2021 may bring out their editions on Saturday, May 15, 2021 if they so desire. However, if Eid falls on Friday, May 14, 2021.

There will be no morning newspapers on Saturday, May 15, 2021 and Sunday, May 16, 2021 whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Friday, May 14, 2021 and Saturday, May 15, 2021 may bring out their editions on Sunday, May 16, 2021 if they so desire. —PR