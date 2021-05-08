Shah applies for Schengen visa to train before Hungary event

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Olympian judoka Shah Hussain has applied for a Schengen visa as he plans to undergo a few days training in Germany ahead of the World Championship to be held in Hungary from June 6 to 13.

“Yes, I have applied for a Schengen visa and after getting it will plan to move to Germany for training,” Shah said on Friday while talking to ‘The News’ from Tokyo.

The World Championship is the final qualification tournament. Shah, who stands at the 48th spot in Olympics rankings, has already achieved the continental quota for Tokyo Olympics but featuring in the World Championship will be important for him to ensure his Olympics spot which will be held in his hometown later this summer.

He is optimistic that he will qualify for the Olympics. “I think I will make it,” said Shah, who became Pakistan’s first judoka to compete in Olympics when he appeared in the 2016 Rio Games.

Shah missed the Grand Slam which was scheduled to be wrapped up in Kazan, Russia, on Friday. Shah could not go there due to visa issues.

Shah had applied a bit late and was told that it would take him one month to get a visa as Russia’s embassy in Japan was short of staff due to Covid issues.