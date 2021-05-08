No Eid holidays in hospitals

LAHORE:Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has decided that the Eid holidays from 10th-15th May will not be observed in all medical institutions and hospitals in view of corona pandemic in the country.

This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab here on Friday. He further said that medical and dental universities and hospitals including offices of VCs, Principals and Medical Superintendents shall remain open during Eid holidays. The offices of the health department shall also be opened and essential staff will perform their official duties during these days, he added. The Secretary SHC&MED further said that the MSs shall ensure COVID SOPs in the hospitals and issue duty rosters for Emergency Department, Operation Theater, Medical Stores and other departments, adding that all lifesaving drugs and other essential medical services would be made available. Nabeel said that he himself would monitor the working of hospitals during Eid holidays and review the COVID facilities to the patients. If any medical staff or doctor is found absent from duty, strict action would be taken against them, he warned.