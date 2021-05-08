Nasheed wounded in assassination attempt

MALA, Maldives: Former Maldives president and current parliamentary speaker Mohamed Nasheed underwent more surgery on Friday following an assassination attempt, as the country’s leader vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Following the Thursday night assassination attempt, Nasheed, 53, underwent three surgical procedures to remove shrapnel from his lungs and liver, officials said. In a televised address to the nation, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced that a team from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) would arrive on Saturday to aid the investigation.

Solih described the attack as an assault on the fledgling democracy, promising the perpetrators "would face the full force of the law." Maldivian police said they were treating Thursday’s bomb attack as an "act of terrorism" and urged the public to provide any information that could identify the perpetrators.