PML-N’s Moazzam Kallu wins Khushab PP-84 seat ‘change’ soon

By Our correspondent

KHUSHAB/ LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Moazzam Sher Kallu won the PP-84 Khushab by-election with a significant margin.

The seat was declared vacant after the death of party lawmaker Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu in March, according to Geo News report.

According to an unofficial and unconfirmed count, which concluded early Thursday morning, Moazzam Kallu stood atop the list with 73,081 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ali Hussain Baloch stood second with 62,903 votes. Kallu’s margin of victory was 10,178 votes. Voting was held at 229 polling stations, having 666 polling booths — 344 for male and 322 for female voters. There are 292,687 registered voters in the constituency, out of which 155,104 are male and 137,583 female voters. The turnout was reported to be satisfactory.

Meanwhile, PMLN leaders expressed gratitude over the victory of its candidate in the Khushab by-polls. PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in her twitter message, congratulated the party leaders and workers by terming them ‘lions’. “Congratulations to Moazzam Kallu. Thank you very much to the zealous people of Khushab,” she said adding that standing in long queues for 2 kilograms of sugar could not be your destiny. “PML-N will bring back good days to the nation,” she added.

In another tweet, Maryam said people in every city have declared Nawaz Sharif's victory. “Nawaz Sharif's narrative is supported in every province because it supports people's right to rule. “Everyone is minus except Nawaz Sharif,” she said adding this was the work of Allah who kept Nawaz Sharif alive in the hearts of people and excluded all others. PMLN President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif also congratulated Moazzam Kallu over winning PP-84 seat. He also congratulated the people and party workers of Khushab for this victory. “The people have rejected flour and sugar thieves. This is also an acknowledgment by the people of the services, rendered by the PML-N during its tenure,” he said in his tweet.

Shahbaz said that people voted for the development of Pakistan under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah also expressed gratitude over the victory. In a statement issued on Thursday, he said Nawaz Sharif's narrative remained successful and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's hard work was remembered.

“PML-N candidate Moazzam Kallu got 7,000 more votes than in the 2018 elections and won with a lead of more than 10,000 votes,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah said the day was not far away when the Pakistani people would throw away the fake change in the sea forever.” He said the PMLN would not allow anyone including sugar, flour, petrol and drug mafias to go Scot free.