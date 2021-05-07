Weeklong lockdown: Cops deployed on KKH in Lower Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Lower Kohistan police have deployed its personnel on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in the Chakai area to restrict the mobility of the transport and passengers into the district during the weeklong lockdown from May 8 to 16.

“We have established four checkposts and deployed a heavy contingent of police personnel to restrict entry and exit of people and passenger transport during the lockdown,” Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon, the district police officer Lower Kohistan, told reporters on Thursday.

He said that the police were deployed at Chakai post at Karakoram Highway, Kiyal bridge, Matta Banda and Kolai-Palas bridge, which would restrict mobility of transport and passengers in and out. “We have strictly been following the novel coronavirus standard operating procedures and got disinfected police lines and other buildings in the district,” Jadoon said.He added that the police would strictly follow week-long lockdown from May 8 to 16 for the safety of people.