Fri May 07, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2021

Martyred captain laid to rest in Hangu

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
May 7, 2021

HANGU: Captain Faheem Abbas, who was martyred in an operation against the terrorists in Dosalli in North Waziristan, was laid to rest at his village Raeesan in Hangu district on Thursday.

A large number of people, including civil and military officials, attended his funeral prayers.

Later, a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the martyred officer. It may be mentioned that Captain Faheem Abbas and two soldiers, Sepoy Shafi and Sepoy Naseem, had embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation.

