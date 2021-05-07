Relief for the poor

The third wave of Covid-19 is quite dangerous. The number of cases is increasing almost every day. On the other hand, the economic fallout due to the pandemic has pushed a majority of people below the poverty line. So many people are unable to afford daily meals. The working class is unable to deal with the current economic challenges.

Before Ramazan, the government had announced that it would provide food items at affordable prices.

For that, it introduced Ramazan packages in different parts of the country. Now, it should announce Eid packages for the people who desperately need the government’s help.

Shafique Hussain Wassan

Sanghar