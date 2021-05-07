Jumat-ul-Wida today

Islamabad: Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan would be observed across the country with the pledge to strictly adhere to SOPs (standard operating procedures) and reinforce preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The coronavirus pandemic has marred the excitement of worshippers - compelling them to adhere to social distancing and following other SOPs laid out by the federal government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Jumat-ul-Wida has a special significance as it leads to the departure of holy month of Ramadan and a sign of the Eid celebrations to come. Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) also stressed the sanctity of this day. Imams and Khateebs in their sermons will stress upon Muslims to purify their souls through greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Almighty Allah and being kind to fellow beings.

Ulema and religious leaders in their sermons will stress greater Muslim unity and urge for making joint struggle for emancipation of Muslim world. They will also emphasise on the importance of maintaining unity and sectarian harmony, asking people to beware of miscreants and anti-state elements who want to create animosity and hatred among followers of different schools of thought.

Prayers will also be offered for independence of Kashmir, Palestine and other parts of world where Muslims are engaged in the struggle for their right to self-determination.