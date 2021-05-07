Jazz regain top spot in the West

LOS ANGELES: Jordan Clarkson scored a team high of 30 points as the NBA-leading Utah Jazz won their third straight with a 126-94 NBA victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 24 points for the Jazz, who cruised to victory despite being without their one-two guard punch of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.

The Jazz improved to 48-18 on the season and the win -- combined with the Atlanta Hawks 135-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns -- allowed them to reclaim first place in the NBA and top spot in the Western Conference.

“Finding our rhythm, it’s great. Right now we are trying to figure out how to play without Donovan and Mike we are trying to run more. So it’s good for me to get my confidence back and be ready for the playoffs,” said Bogdanovic, who has averaged 25.8 points in his last five contests.