The third wave of Covid-19 is lethal. The situation in Punjab is actually quite scary. People in other parts of the country, however, are not taking the virus seriously. The situation in Karachi is concerning. No one is following SOPs. Markets are crowded with people and roads are packed. Although schools are closed for the safety of children, parents are happily taking their children to malls. Many people aren’t getting vaccinated even though the government is providing these vaccines for free. If we think about those people who tested positive for the virus and had breathing issues, it will give us goosebumps. The situation is actually dangerous. When will we wake up? It's time to follow SOPs seriously in order to safe ourselves from the vulnerable situation. If people didn’t get serious, the situation can become even worse.

Munazza Burney

Karachi