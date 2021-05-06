Pathetic education standard: Only two out of 42 qualify for ADJ interview

KARACHI: The SHC has announced only two out of 42 candidates have qualified for the final interview for Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ), a grade 20 position in judiciary, after clearing the second written tests for paper I and paper II.

The posts of ADJs were announced in March 2020. Around 1000 candidates including lawyers, staff of subordinate courts and prosecutors applied for the position. Some of these candidates made their fourth attempt to make it to the covetous position. In the last year, only one candidate passed the examination for Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ). According to a member of the legal fraternity who also happens to be a former judge of Sindh High Court told ‘The News’ that due to the lack of quality legal education at law colleges, and the general deterioration of education standards large number of candidates fail to make it to the important judicial position.