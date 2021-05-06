Govt asked to abolish Section 4-A of Service Tribunal Act

PESHAWAR: The Secretaries Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday asked the government to abolish Section 4-A of the Service Tribunal Act.

The association’s president Liaquat Khan Jhagra, senior vice president Taufiq Ayub and general secretary Hadiyat Shah said that the Service Tribunal Act empowered the employees to file an appeal in the service tribunal if the provincial government or department did any injustice with them or usurped their rights.

They said that under Section 4- A of the Service Tribunal Act the affected employees had to file a departmental appeal before filing an appeal against the provincial government. They said that an appellant had to wait for 90 days to move the service tribunal, which was illogical.

Keeping in view their problems, the office-bearers asked the government to abolish Section 4-A to end the hurdles in the way of justice. They asked provincial minister Akbar Ayub Khan to table a resolution in the provincial assembly to amend the law.