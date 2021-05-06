Pak-Saudi ties like a body and soul: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PBC) Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Ameer Muhammad bin Salman will leave for an official visit to Saudi Arabia on May 7, 2021.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit of Saudi Arabia will hold meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Ameer Muhammad bin Salman, Secretary General Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Saudi Political and Religious dignities and Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia,” he said while talking to the newsmen ahead of his departure for Saudi Arabia, where he will share his engagements with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PBC chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are a relationship of faith and belief. “The vision and thinking of the incumbent government is clear and aims to extend cooperation in areas of trade, economy, tourism, culture and religious affairs,” he said.

He said the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is like a body and soul as holy places of Muslims are situated in Saudi Arabia and both Pakistan-Saudi Arabia's peace, security and stability and defense is one.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan's political, military and religious leadership has made it clear that no compromise is possible on the peace and security of Harmain Al-Sharifain. He said the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is serving the world of Islam and Muslims to the best and during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, a plan of action will be drawn up regarding extremism, terrorism, sectarian violence, Islamic phobia, blasphemy and Namoos-e-Risalat.

He said Pakistan wants unity and stability of the Muslim Ummah for the solution of the problems of the Muslim world and Muslims. Replying to a question, Ashrafi said that OIC is a united forum of the Muslim Ummah, Saudi Arabia has the leadership at the moment, and Pakistan is ready for all possible cooperation to make OIC stronger and more effective.

He said Pakistan has never supported the formation of any parallel forum to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He said that preparations for the Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia are also in full swing in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said Pak-Saudi Arabia Supreme Coordination Council, Green Pakistan, Green Saudi Arabia, Green Middle East and various other agreements will be signed. “There is love and brotherhood between the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad bin Salman,” he said.

In response to another question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Commander-in-Chief of the Nation, is also present in Saudi Arabia. He said that it is very prideful that Pakistan Armed Forces has been providing training to the Saudi guards for security, defence and stability of Harmain Al-Sharifain and the Saudi army is defending its own homeland. He said Pakistan has always condemned the attacks of Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia.