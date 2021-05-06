Fawad praises Huaweiâ€™s contribution to ICT industry in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a meeting Wednesday with a delegation comprising senior representatives from Huawei Technologies, led by vice president (Middle-East region) Spacelee, stressed the need for cooperation between Huawei and his ministry in the realm of technology, digitalisation and effective implementation of e-governance in different government departments.

The minister appreciated Huaweiâ€™s contribution to the development of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry in Pakistan. He said the governmentâ€™s plan for a paperless working environment is being pursued vigorously. Emphasising the need to follow e-governance, he said all-out efforts would be made for provision of broadband and internet services aiming at a broader outreach, both for the general public and the government.

He also apprised the delegation of the governmentâ€™s initiative to establish media technology university and said Huaweiâ€™s cooperation would be welcomed in establishing state-of-the art, technically well- equipped modern education institution. The delegation briefed the minister on various investment projects being undertaken by Huawei Technologies in Pakistan. They assured the minister that Huawei would continue to introduce its secure and reliable applications and latest technologies in the country.