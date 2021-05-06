The prime minister has always been against a complete lockdown. His strategy worked quite well. However, the government has now announced Eid holidays in the country from May 10 to May 15. It means that factories and other businesses will remain closed for at least six days. These holidays will briefly halt port operations, banking transactions and other related economic activities. We fear that this decision will have a negative impact on the nascent economic recovery that the country witnessed over the last few months.

The government must reconsider its decision and announce Eid holidays from May 13 to May 15. However, it can keep malls, restaurants and entertainment places closed from May 10 until the end of Eid holidays.

Huma Arif

Karachi