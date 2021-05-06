Workers early vaccination urged

KARACHI: The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) has demanded the government to immediately vaccinate industrial workers, a statement said on Wednesday.

EFP President Ismail Suttar lauded the government’s commitment to vaccinate health workers across the country and said that the economy is undergoing a very difficult phase.

On the one hand, Pakistan is gaining ground on exports, while on the other, it is fighting a constant economic war with regional competitors to maintain the rhythm and momentum of the current export level, he said.

“It can easily be seen that only a certain segment of the society [the upper-middle class] is interested in availing of COVID vaccinations.

Ismail said that the government must strive to convince the other fragment of citizens and while doing so ensure that they all have active social security status,” he added.

Pakistan is registering over 5,000 cases daily, with an estimated 150 deaths/day; therefore, it is a must to safeguard the health of employees, as they are the backbone of the economy.

The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan aims at highlighting and bringing up a plan of action concerning this crucial step of vaccination, he added.