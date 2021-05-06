LDA approves e-tendering system for uplift projects

LAHORE:The governing body of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) approved the introduction of e-tendering system for development projects in LDA.

The meeting also approved establishment of a shelter home on government plots in Jubilee Town while Eid allowance of Rs10,000 each for the officials up to grade 16 was also approved. The fourth meeting of the LDA governing body for the year 2021 was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chairman SM Imran here on Wednesday. Director General LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar briefed the participants about the agenda.

The meeting approved the agenda of giving financial powers to DMD (operations) of Wasa. Sixteen different cases of allowing specific use of land under Area Development Programme were approved. Under the Area Development Project, Rs1 billion revenue was expected.

The governing body also approved the land use conversion of Kot Lakhpat Mandi and allowed the construction of a 1,000-bed hospital on 118 kanals of this land. An agenda was also approved to return the control of Hockey Stadium, Johar Town to LDA due to poor maintenance while plot No 47, 48 and 49 of Civic Centre Sabzazar were re-allotted to Punjab Women Development.

Relief was given to various welfare agencies during the meeting. The commercialisation fee of Dar Al-Sukun has been waived off, the approval fee of Saeed Foundation was waived off and the conversion fee of trust schools has also been waived. The victims of LDA Avenue One were briefed on the situation regarding the provision of plots and the governing body directed to solve the problems of the victims as soon as possible.