Final notice issued for purchase of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor’s houses

PESHAWAR: The KP government has issued final notices to the owners of legendary Indian film stars Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor ancestral houses to submit their objections, asking them to appear in the office of the Deputy Commissioner on May 18, 2021, with their property documents, after which no objection will be accepted. The copies of the notices have also been affixed outside both houses. The notice issued by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar said that the Directorate of Archeology and Museums, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a decision to acquire/purchase the said houses in which sections four, six, and seventeen have already been enacted under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894. Therefore, the owners should appear before the DC’s office on May 18, 2021, and submit their objections and suggestions. In addition, they should also bring the documents of their property rights. However, no objection will be accepted after the date fixed for hearing. The Tehsildars and Patwari's have also been summoned along with records.