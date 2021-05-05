close
Wed May 05, 2021
Yaum-e-Ali processions taken out countrywide

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Amid strict security arrangements, a large number of people took part in the Yaum-e-Ali mourning processions with religious reverence in Islamabad and various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Naushahro Feroze, Ghotki, Kandhkot, Larkana and Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In Karachi, the central procession to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) was taken out from the Nishtar Park and culminated peacefully at the cityâ€™s Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar at around 11:30am.

