Wapda engineers call off protest

LAHORE:Welfare Association of Wapda Engineers (WAWE), on Tuesday, has called off its protest following the assurance given by the Wapda authorities about the acceptance of their demands.

A nation-wide peaceful protest was launched earlier this week by Wapda engineers, wearing black ribbons at work places on the call of Welfare Association of Wapda Engineers (WAWE). Protesting engineers demanded recognition of legal status of WAWE by Wapda authority. The condemned what they called unlawful explanation of the Secretary General by the Director (Labour & Welfare) Wapda. They also demanded approval of Technical Allowance for Wapda Engineers @ 1.5 times basic pay at par with various Provincial and Federal Departments.

During protest, the Chairman Wapda took notice of the situation and instructed the representatives of the Wapda Authority to listen and resolve the genuine issues of Wapda engineers.

honorarium: Wapda has accepted the demand of its workers to grant one-month pay as honorarium on the eve of Eid ul Fitr for showing excellent performance during coronavirus phase III, lockdown and emergency.

Wapda took this decision in a bilateral meeting held with the representatives of the All-Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA on Tuesday at Wapda House, Lahore in the presence of Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain Chairman Wapda.