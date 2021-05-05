PSL matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the remaining matches of the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in June. These matches are set to be scheduled amid a fatal and the most dangerous third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The PSL was postponed in March after a bunch of players tested positive for the virus. It seems that the PCB is set to repeat the same mistake.

There are a lot of concerns about the health and safety of players. As of now, we don’t even know what turn the third wave of the pandemic will take. Hopefully, the PCB will schedule the matches after properly assessing the Covid-19 situation.

Samra Naveed

Karachi