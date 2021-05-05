tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is shocking that many Pakistanis still don’t believe in the existence of Covid-19. At present, the country is dealing with a horrific third wave of the virus. And since people are not well-informed about the dangers of the virus, they often show their disappointment and anger when the government announces the closure of markets and industries.
The authorities are dealing with a difficult situation. It is a big challenge for them to educate people about the need for a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.
Yaqoob Gill
Lahore