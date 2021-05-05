close
Wed May 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2021

PU extends admission date

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2021

Islamabad : The Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has extended the last date for receipt of online admission forms and submission of fee for the Associate Degree Science/ Arts Part-I, II Annual Examination 2021.

According to details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms with double fee for the said exam is extended till May 31, 2021.

The Punjab University portal will be opened for 15 days for the relevant students with single fee after the declaration of result of Associate Degree Arts/ Science Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2020. Details are available at PU website University of the Punjab.

Latest News

More From Islamabad