2,168 e-challan issued through Safe City cameras

Islamabad: As many as 2, 168 E-challans were issued to the motorists over various traffic violations in Islamabad through safe city cameras during the last one month.

The e-tickets were delivered to the violators at their home address, available with excise and taxation office, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman said in a news release on Monday.

A copy of challan was being attached with master file of the vehicle at excise office over non-payment of penalty amount within the given time, he added.

The car owners who were subjected to submit fine could not sell or transfer their vehicle until clearance of dues.

The fine amount could be paid through JS Bank, Jazz cash, mobile accounts and other digital means.

He claimed that there was a significant decline observed in the number of road mishaps and traffic violations in the federal capital after introducing this new challan system.

The move was aimed at getting residents of the capital to abide by traffic laws even in the absence of wardens with the use of modern technology, he maintained.